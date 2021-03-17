Severe storms are possible on Thursday!

Rain is a possibility at any time through the day on Thursday. The overall system will move from west to east. The best chance for severe weather will be from late morning into the afternoon. We are under a moderate risk for severe weather from Charlotte - to the east and south. There is an enhanced risk for the foothills and a slight risk for the mountains. That means everyone has the possibility of seeing some type of severe weather. The biggest concern will be for gusty winds. Hail and heavy rain are also possible. Unfortunately, tornadoes can’t be ruled out.