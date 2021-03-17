Severe storms are possible on Thursday!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rest of this evening will be fairly quiet. Other than a few showers, the heavier rain will hold off until late tonight. Temperatures will remain almost steady from now through the night.
Rain is a possibility at any time through the day on Thursday. The overall system will move from west to east. The best chance for severe weather will be from late morning into the afternoon. We are under a moderate risk for severe weather from Charlotte - to the east and south. There is an enhanced risk for the foothills and a slight risk for the mountains. That means everyone has the possibility of seeing some type of severe weather. The biggest concern will be for gusty winds. Hail and heavy rain are also possible. Unfortunately, tornadoes can’t be ruled out.
This will be to our east by the evening. It will be cooler on Friday with highs only in the low 60s. (We’ll be in the 70s on Thursday.) A few stray showers are possible.
The weekend looks dry for now. Highs will be in the mid 50s on Saturday and the low 60s on Sunday.
The beginning of next week will also be dry. Highs will climb back to the mid to upper 60s.
Make it a great evening! Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.