S.C. senate leaders strip out major penalties from bill targeting slow left lane drivers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina lawmakers are moving ahead with a bill to penalize slow drivers in the left lane, but the consequences have been toned down a little bit.
South Carolina has a law in place that states people should drive on the right side of all roadways unless they are passing a car, making a turn or if the right lane is blocked. But, it doesn’t have any penalties attached to it.
A bill first introduced in the South Carolina House proposed that driving slow in the left lane would result in a misdemeanor offense, a $200 fine and two points off a person’s license. The chamber passed it earlier this month.
On Wednesday, the Senate Transportation Committee discussed the legislation and changed it so that those driving slow in the left lane would only face a $25 fine and it will not be included on a person’s driving record and there won’t be a report to the driver’s insurance.
Some in the committee questioned what is the point of the bill if a driver didn’t face tougher penalties. Sen. Sean Bennett said hopefully it will get more people to pay attention and move to the right lane.
“There are a number of problems that are a direct result of, I’ll say it, I’m a South Carolinian… we aren’t very good drivers here, we don’t really do things well around here, we’re not very kind on the roads,” Bennett stated.
The committee voted in favor of the bill receiving a “favorable report as amended” for the full Senate.
