Portion of Group 4 becomes vaccine eligible in N.C. as COVID-19 data stabilizes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - A portion of Group 4 became eligible on Wednesday to receive their COVID-19 vaccination in North Carolina.
That includes people ages 16-64 with medical conditions that put them at high risk for getting severe COVID-19 illness. Some of those conditions include asthma, cancer, diabetes and obesity, and those who live in certain congregate settings.
Gov. Roy Cooper and state health leaders gave an update on Wednesday, saying that trends and data are stabilizing and vaccination progress is accelerating.
This comes after Cooper and state lawmakers came to an agreement on the school reopening bill, which requires districts to provide Plan A options for in-person learning.
School districts across the state have been meeting to discuss and vote on the return of middle and high school students to the classroom.
“With more students in the classroom and millions of people receiving vaccines, there is hope on the horizon,” said Governor Cooper. “But with this virus and its variants continuing to spread, it is too early to let our guard down.”
North Carolina continues to focus on distributing vaccines quickly and equitably.
To date, the state has administered over 3.4 million doses. More than 25 percent of those 18 and up is at least partially vaccinated, and 16.5 percent of those 18 and up have been fully vaccinated.
The state is also seeing progress in its continued efforts to emphasize equity in vaccine distribution. Today, the CDC released a report that puts North Carolina among the top 10 states in the nation for equitable vaccine distribution.
“We are committed to using every lever we have to ensure that historically marginalized populations can easily access a COVID-19 vaccine - that includes how we allocate vaccines, who we allocate vaccines to, which events we can support, where we deploy state resources, and who we engage on the ground to help address barriers like transportation and internet access,” said Secretary Mandy Cohen, with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Gov. Cooper and Sec. Cohen also discussed state health officials’ ongoing efforts to monitor the presence of COVID-19 variants and stressed the importance of continuing with safety precautions across the state.
Recent data shows an increase in these more contagious variants among those infected in North Carolina.
Cohen also provided an update on North Carolina’s data and trends:
The trajectory in COVID-Like Illness (CLI) Surveillance Over 14 Days
- North Carolina’s syndromic surveillance trend for COVID-like illness is decreasing.
The trajectory of Confirmed Cases Over 14 Days
- North Carolina’s trajectory of cases is decreasing, however, with new, more contagious variants in the state, we need to keep our guard up.
The trajectory in Percent of Tests Returning Positive Over 14 Days
- North Carolina’s trajectory in percent of tests returning positive is decreasing.
The trajectory in Hospitalizations Over 14 Days
- North Carolina’s trajectory of hospitalizations is decreasing.
In addition to these metrics, the state continues building capacity to adequately respond to an increase in virus spread in testing, tracing and prevention.
Testing
- Testing is widely available across the state.
Tracing Capability
- There have been more than 790,406 downloads of the exposure notification app, SlowCOVIDNC.
Personal Protective Equipment
- North Carolina’s personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies are stable.
