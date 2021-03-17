Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in S.C. shooting turns self in

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police say a man wanted in connection with a recent shooting, and who was considered “armed and dangerous,” has turned himself in.
Investigators say they believe 22-year-old Zion Malik Twitty had a role in a shooting off South York Street. They say he is the person who shot at a moving vehicle that had two people inside on Thursday. The shots destroyed the car’s back windshield.
Twitty is charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging firearm into occupied vehicle, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent crime.
No further details about the case have been released.
Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313 or by calling or texting the Anonymous Tip Hotline at 803-289-6040.
