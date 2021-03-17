‘This is life-altering’: Novant Health ICU nurse reflects on one year of COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Intensive Care Unit Nursing Manager Cindy Little reflects on the last year of leading her team through the pandemic.
Cindy Little has seen a lot in her 37 and a half years in nursing. But she says this past year was monumental.
“I’ve lived through 9/11 and the things that we had to change in healthcare for that and that was probably the most odd at that time. We had a little bit of H1 in then we had, alittle bit of Ebola worries, but it certainly wasn’t this widespread, this life altering. 9/11 was life altering and of course everything is changed since then, but it was obviously from a different point of view,” Little described.
Little just joined the Novant Health team in January of 2020. Little did she know that her first year at Novant Health would be filled with a lot of ups and downs.
“We were afraid at first, and then I kept telling everybody we’re going to get through this,” Little said. “Conquer not only the disease but the fear.”
She says all 21 beds in the ICU were filled with COVID-19 patients on ventilators for about 3 and a half days last March. Since then, the unit has seen ups and downs. November and December were also challenging with the holiday surge.
“We knew at the point of which this patient was not going to make it. But yet, we kept trying. And that sense of futility was really draining on the staff,” Little said.
Her job was to keep the nursing staff from burning out. Novant Health created a respite room where nurses could take a break in peace. Little recruited a few athletic trainers to teach them relaxation exercises. She says the community also came through by donating treats. But no one can understand how difficult the job was, except for the critical care nurses who were on the floor each day.
“I go into a room and gown up for sometimes at most two hours straight. These nurses are doing it for four and six hours straight at a time, never being able to come out of the room,” Little explained. “The drying out of the mouth … The weight of the PPE. Again, these are plastic gowns and gloves, so you just perspire. And the staff nurses assigned to those patients are in those rooms for hours and hours at a time. And nobody knows how difficult that is if you haven’t done it.”
She says there were several points throughout the year that gave them hope. For example, sometimes they would see patients be extubated after a serious bout with COVID-19. When the nurses became eligible for the vaccine, they were almost giddy. And now, hospitalizations are going down.
“Overall, we’re having less and less patients, which is giving us hope,” Little said.
Despite the hardships, she says they have learned a lot in the last year. Like best medical practices for treating the virus or how technology can fill the hole of families not being able to visit their loved ones in the hospital. But most of all, she says her unit learned how to work as a team and help each other when the job became too much.
Little says she is looking forward to seeing her grandchildren for the first time in months.
“I miss seeing people’s whole face,” Little said. “We try to communicate through a lot of zoom meetings and FaceTime and that sort of thing, and it’s what we have to do. But you miss that full expression.”
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.