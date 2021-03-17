North Carolina’s first ever sports betting venue opening Thursday

The Book at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort has plush reclining chairs for viewing games, highlights and score tickers on the 90-foot ultrahigh-definition screen. Guests have the option to place bets at one of the seven ticket-writer windows or from one of the ten self-service betting kiosks available. For a more private group viewing experience, guests of The Book can reserve one of the Fan Caves or seating in the Upper Deck.