North Carolina’s first ever sports betting venue opening Thursday

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s first ever sports betting venue is opening to the public on Thursday morning.
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) announced that “The Book” will open two locations immediately following a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, NC and Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel in Murphy, NC.
The opening comes just in time for March Madness - the NCAA Basketball Tournament.
The Book is the culmination of a partnership between the EBCI, Caesars Entertainment and William Hill, the world’s preeminent sports betting company.
“We are excited to offer legal sports betting at The Book, and just in time for March Madness,” Richard Sneed, Principal Chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, said. “We would like to thank our partners at William Hill and Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos, as well as members of the state, for making this opening possible.”
“We are grateful for our relationship and partnership with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and are ready for sports fans to join us at The Book at Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos,” Brooks Robinson, Regional Senior Vice President & General Manager of Harrah’s Cherokee Casino, said. “We are proud to house North Carolina’s first sports betting venues and are confident that it will be an amenity our guests will enjoy.”
The Book at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort has plush reclining chairs for viewing games, highlights and score tickers on the 90-foot ultrahigh-definition screen. Guests have the option to place bets at one of the seven ticket-writer windows or from one of the ten self-service betting kiosks available. For a more private group viewing experience, guests of The Book can reserve one of the Fan Caves or seating in the Upper Deck.
The Book at Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel has a 32-foot, ultra-high- definition screen for viewing with plush reclining chairs and full beverage service. An additional lounge area can also be reserved for private viewing parties. Four ticket-writer windows and five self-service are available for guests to place bets.
Some services may be unavailable or modified due to Health and Safety Precautions.
