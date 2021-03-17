Many N.C. college students qualify for COVID-19 shot April 7

By Associated Press | March 17, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 4:24 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A large share of North Carolina college students will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine starting April 7.

State health officials say those living in fraternity or sorority houses, dorms or apartments will qualify for a shot because they live in a congregate setting.

COVID-19 and remote college learning

The state Department of Health and Human Services earlier this year removed college students as a priority group.

Education leaders are now working to communicate the latest guidance to colleges to let them know many students will soon qualify for a vaccine.

