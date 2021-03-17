Many N.C. college students qualify for COVID-19 shot April 7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A large share of North Carolina college students will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine starting April 7.
State health officials say those living in fraternity or sorority houses, dorms or apartments will qualify for a shot because they live in a congregate setting.
The state Department of Health and Human Services earlier this year removed college students as a priority group.
Education leaders are now working to communicate the latest guidance to colleges to let them know many students will soon qualify for a vaccine.
