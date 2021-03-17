Man wanted for stealing $10,000 of copper wire in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County are looking for a man they say stole $10,000 worth of copper wire.
According to the report, the copper was taken from a location on Recovery Road on Monday, March 1. RCSO Detective Shoemaker was able to obtain a photo from Lane Construction that show a person of interest.
Anyone with information on the identification of the subject is asked to call Detective Ray Shoemaker 704-216-8685, 1st Lt Rodney Mahaley 704-216-8711, 1st Sgt Ollie Greene 704-216-8686, or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
