Group 4 COVID-19 vaccine appointments fill up in 5 minutes in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 3.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are now in the arms of people across North Carolina.
On Wednesday, eligibility expanded to include those in a portion of Group 4.
This includes people with high-risk medical conditions and those in homeless shelters or in jail.
About 650 appointments through the Mecklenburg County Health Department filled up within five minutes of opening.
”Oh my goodness,” Shanika Butts said. “I’m glad I was paying attention to Twitter this morning. That really helped me.”
Butts is grateful she saw an alert online and was able to snag an appointment for her husband next week through the Mecklenburg County Health Department.
She said she is in one of the high-risk categories.
“This is a relief,” she said. “A great relief. We can now have friends over when we get everyone vaccinated. I was talking to my mom today about Thanksgiving.”
Marion McMahon is feeling that same freedom.
“Every time you leave your house you’re wondering did I get exposed?” McMahon said. “So just to have that weight off your back of at least you have some level of protection.”
She said getting signed up was stressful, but she made it happen.
“It’s very hard because those time slots go quickly that you’re literally just clicking on every one and hoping the next one says that time slot is available,” McMahon said.
If you are still trying to get a spot, Dr. Mandy Cohen, with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said help is on the way because more vaccine supply is pouring into the state.
“In terms of what is coming to us we have seen that doubling over the last eight weeks in the Pfizer and Moderna,” Cohen said. “And it’s really the Johnson and Johnson supply that is going to pick up in the month of April that will allow us to further our efforts.”
Cohen said North Carolina is ready to meet President Biden’s challenge of making every American eligible by May 1.
That’s news many are desperate to see come true.
“Just ready to get back to some normalcy,” Butts said.
Several people told WBTV they did not get confirmation texts and emails right away after signing up.
To check on your appointment, you can call the County’s COVID hotline: 980-314-9400 Option 3 for English Option 8 for Spanish.
The Mecklenburg County Health Department also transferred vaccine doses to the following locations this week:
- RX pharmacy
- Pineville Pharmacy
- Premier Pharmacy
- Harris Teeter Pharmacy
- Vax Van
- Central Pediatrics
- CW Williams Community Health
- Tryon Medical Partners
- First Care Plaza
- Freedom Now
- Doc’s Pharmacy
- Genoa Healthcare Pharmacy
- New Hope Clinic
- Premise – CLT Airport
- David’s Pharmacy
