Good Question: How is vaccination eligibility assigned within groups in N.C.?

“Of course, we want everyone to be able to get the vaccine as quickly and fairly as possible, but because of that very limited supply, we did need to make those choices,” Wong said. “We, in North Carolina, certainly decided that we wanted to follow the risk of folks getting COVID-19 and getting really sick with COVID-19, as well as their risk of being exposed to COVID-19, because we wanted to vaccinate first those who would be able to so we could save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19 in our state.”