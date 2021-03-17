Gastonia police search for man who exposed himself to teens walking to school

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to two teenagers who were walking to school in Gastonia.
Officers say the two teens were in the area of Sherman Street and Cherry Park Road around 8:40 a.m. on March 9 when a man in a car approached them and asked for directions before exposing himself.
The man is described as a white male in his late 20s-early 30s, brown to black hair in a small ponytail, skinny build, no facial hair and wearing a black ball cap.
He was driving a 2001 Jeep Cherokee-type vehicle, silver or gray in color, with a NC plate.
There was a blanket over the back seat and a blue cover over the tag.
Anyone with information to help solve this crime is asked to call Detective H.B. Houser 704-836-0041 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Crime Stoppers pays cash for a tip that leads to an arrest.
