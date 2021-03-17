Deputies investigate drive-by shooting after home, car shot into in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting here an occupied home and a parked vehicle was shot into in Lincolnton.
On Wednesday morning, the homeowner had found that his home on Long Meadow Lane had been shot into. He told deputies he found bullet holes after getting his nephew ready for school.
The homeowner said he found two bullet holes through a glass storm door and the wooden front door of his home, likely from a shooting the night before.
The homeowner said he heard about 10 shots fired around 10 p.m. Friday night but didn’t think anything suspicious happened.
Two bullets were found inside the home, on the floor inside the front door and a second projectile in the ceiling.
Bullets also hit his vehicle striking the driver’s side fender and the driver’s side rear tire that was deflated.
Deputies recovered shell casings from the roadway in front of the home.
No one inside the home was injured.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
