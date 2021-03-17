‘Children are not left out of this mix’: Charlotte pediatrician weighs in on children participating in Moderna vaccine study

Moderna Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, announced that the first participants have been dosed in the Phase 2/3 study, called the KidCOVE study, of mRNA-1273, the Company’s vaccine candidate against COVID-19, in children ages 6 months to less than 12 years. The study is being conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.