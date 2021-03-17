BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Casinos are paying it forward by taking donated winnings and giving them to local charities.
It’s gambling for a cause, L’Auberge is now betting on more gamblers coming in not just to try to win, but to also drop a little something extra for nonprofits in need.
“So, it’s evermore important during the pandemic, you know, everybody is either out of work or not working as much. So, they need access to resources and monetary gifts,” says Cheryl Duhon who is the vice president of marketing for L’Auberge.
Once slot players cash in their winnings, L’Auberge prints out a ticket showing the remaining amount of cents from their prize. Gamblers then have the option to keep all of their jackpot, or they can collect just their cash while donating the change ticket to the Greater Baton Rouge Food bank.
“We find every opportunity that we can to collaborate and partner with, and give back, pay it forward to them as much as we can,” adds Duhon.
L’Auberge has been offering the donation option for a few months now. So far, the Food Bank has received around $5,000 from the casino each month.
“L’Auberge has been really great about giving back to help us in the early stages of COVID, we were able to help their employees who were all furloughed, and this is just a great way for them to give back and try to help others,” says Mike Manning who president and CEO of The Greater Baton Rouge Food bank.
For L’Auberge and the Food Bank, it’s bee a win-win situation, a chance to give back to each other even when odds aren’t in your favor.
For any families in need of help, The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is hosting a food distribution this Saturday at the Lamar Dixon Center in Gonzales.
