VACCINE TEAM: Can I get my 2nd Pfizer vaccine shot less than 21 days after the first?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More and more people in North Carolina are becoming eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Starting on Wednesday, the vaccine eligibility in North Carolina is expanding to part of Group 4.
That means, people with medical conditions putting them at high risk of contracting severe illness from COVID-19 and those living in a close group living setting will be eligible for the shot.
Viewers are asking WBTV’s Vaccine Team about scheduling concerns.
Cheryl asks: “Can I get my second vaccination of Pfizer earlier than 21 days? The vaccination clinic offered the second dose at 18 days.”
The answer is yes.
The CDC says second doses can be given no more than four days earlier than the 21st day, or six weeks after.
So, 18 days is fine.
