Study finds most Americans think minimum wage is too low, many support $15 per hour

(WBTV) - A newly-released study reveals most Americans think the federal minimum wage ($7.25) is too low and many support raising it to $15 per hour.
Global market research firm Ipsos released a study, which polled more than 6,000 Americans on their knowledge of and opinions on the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.
The study revealed majority of Americans agree the federal minimum wage is too low and should be increased to at least $15 per hour.
- Eight in ten Americans (80%) say the federal minimum wage is too low. This consensus was seen across all genders, generations, education levels, races, income levels, and regions of the country.
- Among those surveyed who hold an opinion on the federal minimum wage, two-thirds support increasing it to $15 per hour. Even when including undecided respondents on the matter, more than half (56%) support a $15 per hour minimum wage.
- The majority of Americans also believe raising the minimum wage would have a positive impact on employees in general (70%), the country (55%), their community (54%), and the economy (54%).
In 2018, Amazon raised its starting wage for all U.S. employees to at least $15 an hour, and now well over half of all Amazon front-line employees in the U.S. earn more than $15 an hour.
This Amazon/Ipsos poll was conducted Jan. 28-Feb. 8, 2021 by Ipsos using the probability-based KnowledgePanel.
This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 6,354 with a boost for hourly workers and state boosts in Florida, Minnesota, Washington, Arizona, Georgia. The survey was conducted in English and Spanish.
The data were weighted to adjust for gender by age, race/ethnicity, education, Census region, metropolitan status, household income, and party identification. The demographic benchmarks came from 2019 American Community Survey (ACS) from the US Census Bureau.
