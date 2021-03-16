2 children rescued, 6 others evacuated from apartment fire in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials rescued two children and evacuated six other people from an apartment fire in west Charlotte Tuesday evening.
The incident happened at an apartment complex on Rose Thorn Place near Pressley Road and Barringer Drive.
Charlotte firefighters received the call at 6:40 p.m. and arrived within four minutes to see smoke showing from the two-story apartment.
Officials were first given information of possible children trapped inside the apartment. Crews quickly located these children and rescued them from the second story on a ladder.
Firefighters say the older child at the apartment made the call to alert officials to the fire. When crews arrived, officials say she allowed her younger brother to be rescued first.
“The child is a hero she did a very good job in helping save lives,” Charlotte Fire Captain Dennis Gist said.
Fire officials evacuated six additional people from inside another apartment unit. Mecklenburg EMS says they evaluated all of the people and thankfully none were taken to the hospital.
No ages were provided for the two children.
There was a control time of roughly 20 minutes after initial response. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
