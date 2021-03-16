New Board members join Meals on Wheels Rowan

Pastor Johnson is the Senior Pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, located in Granite Quarry, NC. He has served the ministry of Antioch Missionary Baptist for the past 16 years. Pastor Johnson received his Master of Divinity Degree from Hood Theological Seminary in Salisbury and was ordained in 1999 by the Rowan Baptist Association. In addition to his Pastoral duties, Johnson is involved with the Mentoring Program at Knox Middle School. Tom Robinson, Board President, said, “Pastor Johnson’s dedication to and passion for service will be a great asset to the Meals on Wheels Rowan Board of Directors, and I look forward to working together.”