New Board members join Meals on Wheels Rowan

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Meals on Wheels Rowan has elected two new Board members, Pastor Rickey Johnson and Kristen Trexler to three-year terms.
Pastor Johnson is the Senior Pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, located in Granite Quarry, NC. He has served the ministry of Antioch Missionary Baptist for the past 16 years. Pastor Johnson received his Master of Divinity Degree from Hood Theological Seminary in Salisbury and was ordained in 1999 by the Rowan Baptist Association. In addition to his Pastoral duties, Johnson is involved with the Mentoring Program at Knox Middle School. Tom Robinson, Board President, said, “Pastor Johnson’s dedication to and passion for service will be a great asset to the Meals on Wheels Rowan Board of Directors, and I look forward to working together.”
Kristen Trexler is the Relationship Engagement Partner for Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. She previously served as the Development Manager for the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center Foundation. As Development Manager at the Novant Health Rowan Medical Foundation, Trexler was involved with the $12 million Wallace Cancer Institute Capital Campaign. Trexler is a native of Rowan County and resides in Salisbury, she is also a member of Rowan Rotary and Life Church. Kevin Pruitt, Board Vice-President, said, “Kristen’s experience with fund development and community engagement will be a valuable resource as Meals on Wheels Rowan continues to grow.”
