MUSC Lancaster doctors, nurses remember COVID-19 hitting the hospital a year ago

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - More than 20 percent of South Carolinians have received at least one dose of the vaccine. More than 10 percent are thought to be fully protected.
Compare those headlines to the ones we brought you one year ago.
Back then, only 28 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state, and just one death.
Tuesday was also the day—a year ago—Governor Henry McMaster announced all schools would be closed.
Things were about to get worse.
One group of people who might have seen it coming were frontline healthcare workers. They were in emergency rooms early on, seeing what was happening with their own eyes.
“Thinking back, second-guessing yourself, if they came in three days ago would it have been different. That makes it really tough,” says Mark Hawkins, Nursing Supervisor at MUSC Lancaster. ”I don’t feel like I lost the battle but sometimes I do.”
One year ago, MUSC Lancaster staff strapped up in masks, gowns and gloves and prepared to fight an unknown attacker. Nurses, doctors and hospital staff suddenly our frontline in the war on COVID.
”In the 20 years of my career I have never encountered a disease process that was this scary,” said Dr. Edward McCutcheon, a Chief Medical Officer.
McCutcheon’s first day at the hospital was the day a person tested positive inside. That was March 29.
”We felt very vulnerable as we were hearing in the news that folks taking care of these patients were actually getting sick,” said McCutcheon.
As 20 cases turned into 200 and then to 2,000, the coronavirus showed doctors and nurses like Hawkins this was not going to be an easy fix.
”We’re used to people coming in where they’re ill and patching them up and then getting them back to their life,” said Hawkins. “There were more people than usual we were not able to do that and they did not make it.”
Hospital beds were never empty for long, and the number of people who could not be saved grew exponentially.
”Once or twice, but day in and day out that’s probably the worst. That’s what we suffered the most,” Hawkins said.
Add to that, the strain of visitor restrictions only allowing one or two people to see their sick or dying loved one.
”To have to talk to family and say I know you’re all here and I know you all want to see this person but I can only let two of you in. Playing the bad guy and I know that’s cliché but I felt that way a lot,” Hawkins said.
After a year like no other, things are looking up. McCutcheon and Hawkins are both vaccinated.
Numbers and hospitalizations are down. And, it appears we are turning a bend. Hawkins says he believes this year will be the lesson we will never forget.
”Life is beautiful and we should live life everyday like the gift that it is,” said Hawkins.
According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control, more than 17,000 people living in Lancaster County have been vaccinated. MUSC Lancaster gave out their 10,000th vaccine just two weeks ago.
