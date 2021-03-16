Molly’s Kids: Mia Avellan still doing good acts, over two years later

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Back in 2018, you might have read a post here about Kalel “DaMan” Joseph. (Yes, it’s his real middle name. Cutest 5-year-old Superhero around. See here >> http://tinyurl.com/FBKalelMKs)
His cousin—a Charlotte elementary-aged girl named Mia—wanted to help him raise money and awareness for the illness he was battling called MPS II.
It’s known as Hunter Syndrome and is quite rare. His older cousin took tons of time and effort to educate others, in multiple states, about what Kalel was going through.
It started a spark inside of her to want to give back.
“She continues to be passionate about helping others,” said mom Ruth Avellan. “Now, over two years later, I have an update about what she has done since helping little Kalel.”
At 14-years old, Mia Avellan has started her own entire foundation. It’s called Making People Smile.
She is in 8th grade at Piedmont Middle School in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools but her mom says she gives much of her time to her own charity.
Making People Smile has the same initials as the illness her younger cousin battled, but the Foundation isn’t about MPS the disease – it’s literally about the motivation in Making People Smile. You can find more about it here >> http://makingpeoplesmile.org
“For the past year of this pandemic she has been working really hard to collaborate with Levine Children’s Hospital,” Ruth said. “When COVID happened, Mia didn’t stop. She instead enhanced her non-profit by starting the website. She wants to expand and reach other sick kids and says she is moving the Foundation forward through the lens of a 14-year-old.”
One example? This last Saturday she had a total of eleven Piedmont students and teachers assist her with sorting, cleaning, and wrapping donations to be given to Levine. This picture below is just one quick one of what she’d gathered and has since already dropped off.
Congrats, Mia at never slowing down.
Sharing good. Pass it on.
