Messages of hope lead to powerful moment of prayer for Charlotte boy fighting cancer

“Lord, we thank You so much for Your love for us. We thank you that you are the Great Physician and that You’re holding Jennings right now, Lord,” said one of the teachers at Metrolina as she started the prayer. She continued in part, “You have a plan for his life, and we thank You that we can have a part in it today because we commit his life to You. We pray that you would touch him and heal him in Jesus’ name, Amen.”