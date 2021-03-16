Mecklenburg County opens more first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Groups 1-4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County is allowing more people in Groups 1-4 to make appointments to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) is opening the appointments at Bojangles’ Coliseum at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 17 for appointment dates through March 31, 2021.
Groups 1-4 are eligible for these appointments at this time.
Individuals in Groups 1 and 3 working in Mecklenburg County, Group 2 County residents 65 years and older and Group 4 residents who are 16-64 years old with one or more high-risk medical conditions for severe disease from COVID-19 and people living in close group settings, specifically shelters and detention centers, may make a first dose appointment now at StarMed.Care or by calling MCPH COVID-19 Hotline at 980-314-9400 (Option 3 for English and Option 8 for Spanish).
If no appointments are available, eligible individuals may join the waitlist at MeckNC.gov/COVID-19.
MCPH continues to encourage everyone to make only one vaccine appointment.
If you secure multiple appointments, please cancel any appointments you will not attend so that another eligible individual may use that appointment.
To cancel appointments made at MCPH clinics or for additional questions, call the the MCPH COVID-19 Hotline at 980-314-9400 (Option 3 for English and Option 8 for Spanish).
If you need transportation to your vaccination appointment, contact the Mecklenburg County Transportation System at 980-314-7600.
More information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available at www.MeckNC.gov/COVID-19 or by calling the Public Health COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400.
Mecklenburg County vaccine providers are administering three safe and highly effective COVID-19 vaccines that have been issued Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration: Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer-BioNTech.
These COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone at no cost to the person receiving the vaccine, no matter whether you have health insurance.
