Mecklenburg County opens more first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Groups 1-4

Individuals in Groups 1 and 3 working in Mecklenburg County, Group 2 County residents 65 years and older and Group 4 residents who are 16-64 years old with one or more high-risk medical conditions for severe disease from COVID-19 and people living in close group settings, specifically shelters and detention centers, may make a first dose appointment now at StarMed.Care or by calling MCPH COVID-19 Hotline at 980-314-9400 (Option 3 for English and Option 8 for Spanish).