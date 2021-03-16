Man facing 27 charges involving alleged sexual exploitation of a minor

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Taylorsville man was arrested on multiple charges following a months-long investigation into alleged child pornography.
Deputies arrested 20-year-old Mario Mendoza Cazarez Monday and charged him with 27 counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Officials say the charges stem from a six-month investigation that involved the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the West Virginia State Police and the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.
During the investigation, sexually explicit images of children were reportedly found in Cazarez’s possession.
Cazarez is being held under a $520,000 secured bond and is due to make a first appearance in Alexander County District Court on Monday, March 22.
No further details have been released.
