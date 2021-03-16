Man charged with sexual battery, indecent liberties jailed under $50K bond in Gaston Co.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man charged with sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child is in jail under a $50,000 bond in Gaston County.
Gaston County Police charged 38-year-old Rusty Allen Perrigo Jr. with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child and one misdemeanor count of sexual battery.
The investigation and resulting charges stem from a report made to the police about the abuse.
Perrigo is currently in custody at the Gaston County Jail under a $50,000 bond.
The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.
There is no further information available at this time.
