Man charged with sexual battery, indecent liberties jailed under $50K bond in Gaston Co.

By WBTV Web Staff | March 16, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 3:17 PM

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man charged with sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child is in jail under a $50,000 bond in Gaston County.

Gaston County Police charged 38-year-old Rusty Allen Perrigo Jr. with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child and one misdemeanor count of sexual battery.

The investigation and resulting charges stem from a report made to the police about the abuse.

Perrigo is currently in custody at the Gaston County Jail under a $50,000 bond.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

There is no further information available at this time.

