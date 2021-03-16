Lincoln County Schools heading back to in-person learning with concern over student meal supply

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Schools voted to send students back to in-person learning Monday, March 22. However, there is concern on getting enough meals for students.
The district will operate under Plan A, which is 5 days a week of in-person learning.
Lincoln County Schools Child Nutrition Director Shelly Rhyne says feeding students will be the biggest challenge. The district will be short about 7,000 meals. School leaders are working on a solution.
The board voted 5-2 to send students back to the classroom.
The vote comes after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and state lawmakers reached an agreement on the in-person school reopening bill.
The bill, which was signed into law on March 11, requires all elementary school students to operate under Plan A, full in-person learning. Middle and high schools would have the option to operate under Plan A or Plan B.
“Getting students back into the classroom safely is a shared priority, and this agreement will move more students to in-person instruction while retaining the ability to respond to local emergencies,” Cooper said.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.