JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo face customer anger over stimulus checks

People who have filed their 2020 or 2019 tax returns and have a bank account on file with the tax agency are more likely to quickly receive their stimulus checks through direct deposit, based on the prior payment rollouts. That’s because the IRS prioritizes getting the stimulus money out quickly to those that it knows it can reach — and it’s a massive effort, given that the tax agency has $422 billion in funds to distribute to more than 100 million taxpayers.