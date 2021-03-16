First Alert: Wet and cold today, warm and stormy Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for today for widespread rain and cold temperatures. Readings are close to 40° this morning and we’ll struggle to get back to the upper 40s as the rain tapers down later this afternoon.
Clouds will linger tonight and it stays damp and cold with temperatures holding in the 40s.
Another First Alert has been issued for late Wednesday into Thursday, for another round of widespread rain and thunderstorms, some likely on the strong side.
Wednesday, St. Patrick’s Day will be mainly dry and much milder, with high temperatures eventually reaching in the upper 60s by late afternoon. The bulk of the rain arrives Wednesday night and continues into Thursday, and as temperatures rebound to the middle 70s Thursday afternoon the potential for severe weather unfolds across the WBTV viewing area.
Severe thunderstorms with damaging wind and large hail are most likely, but isolated flooding and even a tornado or two are possible as well, especially along and south / east of I-85.
STAY ALERT! Download the WBTV First Alert Weather App here
There may be a lingering shower still around on Friday as cooler afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s return for the close of the workweek. The weekend looks mainly dry but chilly with afternoon readings mainly in the 50s.
The spring equinox is officially at 5:47 AM on Saturday, March 20th.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.