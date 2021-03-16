First Alert for possible severe weather on Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -The rest of this evening will bring off and on showers. Temperatures will hold in the 40s.
Wednesday will be a little milder. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. Most of the day will be dry before more rain returns by evening.
The big concern is for Thursday.
A cold front will be moving through.
Much of the potential depends on timing.
The later in the day the front moves through, the better the chance for strong to severe t-storms.
There should be plenty of wind shear so if things do come together, we have the possibility for gusty winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado.
We will keep you posted as we get closer to the event. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s so it will be plenty warm and humid.
By Friday, that system will be moving along so we should only have a few left-over showers. Highs will be back to the low 60s.
The weekend looks dry but cooler. We will be in the mid-50s on Saturday and the low 60s on Sunday.
