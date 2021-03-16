FIRST ALERT: Continuous rain turns to scattered Tuesday afternoon, severe storms likely Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Expect on-and-off showers through the early afternoon hours as drier air slowly in filters into the region.
Mostly dry conditions would dominate the area around sunset, but spotty showers can’t totally be ruled out late tonight. Meanwhile temperatures will linger in the 40s through the remainder of the day into the first part of the day tomorrow.
Expect patchy fog in some neighborhoods Wednesday morning, after the fog lifts high temperatures will jump to the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies tomorrow afternoon. Dry conditions will be rule rather than the exception - at least through the early evening hours.
Scattered downpours will start trickling in from the west late Wednesday as a more potent round of wet weather moves into the WBTV viewing area Thursday morning.
A First Alert is in effect for Thursday as most neighborhoods across the region will be hit with heavy downpours and thunderstorms from morning to night. There’s the potential for severe weather development mainly south and east of I-85 as well.
The main threats will be damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado or two.
These impacts will be aided by a strong push of southerly air that will send Thursday’s highs in the low to mid 70s. There may be a lingering shower still around on Friday as cooler afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s return for the close of the workweek.
The weekend looks mainly dry but chilly with afternoon readings mainly in the 50s.
The spring equinox is officially at 5:47 AM on Saturday, March 20th.
- Meteorologist Jonathan
