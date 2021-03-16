Elton John calls out Vatican’s “hypocrisy” for refusing to bless same-sex unions

The news did not sit well with the British pop star, who cited claims first reported by the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera in 2019 that some of the Vatican’s investment money – more than 4 million euros – went into the production of “Rocketman” and “Men in Black: International” through the Centurion Global Fund, in which The Holy See is a main investor. According to Box Office Mojo, the films grossed over $195 million worldwide and $253 million, respectively. Much of the money the Vatican reportedly poured into the investment fund came from donations from Catholic faithful.