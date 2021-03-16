Charlotte business owner sets up tiny home for community leaders, stakeholders to visit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mark Middlesworth, owner of Extravaganza Events and president of North End Partners, a nonprofit advocacy organization for the North Tryon Corridor, has been working to develop solutions for the homelessness problem in Charlotte.
Middlesworth said his event production company has been located off North Tryon Street for more than 20 years. He explained that in that time, he has seen a number of homeless individuals in close proximity to his business.
“You had 20, 30 people sleeping on your back dock every night. You’re stepping in human feces every time you come out the building. There was a lot of hatred there for a while, but I’ve learned to be a better human and enjoy trying to help more than just complain,” explained Middlesworth in an interview with WBTV.
Middlesworth has advocated for tiny home communities to be constructed in Charlotte. He thinks the concept could help with the city’s homelessness problem.
“The idea is that the city buys into this program. We get the city to give us some land. We get the county to agree to provide the services that will surround these houses and then we get some people off the street,” said Middlesworth.
The Charlotte business owner had a tiny home constructed in the parking lot of his business Monday. The home was produced by Pallet, a social purpose company that works to build equal opportunity access to housing and employment.
Brandon Bills, a spokesperson from Pallet, flew to the east coast to help share the tiny home concept with other municipalities. He stopped in Charlotte to speak with Middlesworth and other community stakeholders.
He said Pallet has worked to construct tiny home communities for homeless people in several states on the west coast. The units are insulated and made from aluminum and composite materials. The homes include heat, air-conditioning, windows, a small desk, and a front door.
Bills said each home usually costs around $6,000 or $7,000 depending on assembly fees, delivery cost, and local taxes. The homes are designed for transitional living as individuals work to get back on their feet.
“You go from encampments or tent cities, which are just not fit for human habitation for anybody’s sake and you can replace it with something like this in a village format where people have showers, bathrooms, meals, service provisions. It’s a really dignified way to address homelessness,” said Bills, referencing the tiny home constructed in Middlesworth’s parking lot.
Middlesworth told WBTV he had already received a $100,000 donation for land development and had talked to several people who were willing to sponsor tiny houses.
The business owner said he is hoping local government officials will support the concept.
“The money’s there. We need the city to get off their rears and do something about it,” said Middlesworth.
WBTV spoke to Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles Monday night to ask about the tiny home concept. Lyles said she would be interested in learning about the concept.
“I think if he has a good idea like that and wants to bring it forward, we certainly welcome having the opportunity to see what he’s addressing or how he would do it,” said Lyles during a phone interview. “I think we’re just trying to make sure people get housed and what we need to do is work really well with Mecklenburg County to provide the wraparound services that many of the chronic homeless have.”
Middlesworth said anyone interested in seeing the mock tiny home set up in his parking lot, can call his office at 704-343-9200 and make an appointment.
