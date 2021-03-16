Boy Scouts honor two Lincoln County girls earning Eagle Scout distinction

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - Two Lincoln County ladies have earned the distinction to be named Eagle Scout.
Hannah Hamrick and Abbie Pearson passed the board review to earn the honor.
They earned the honor in just two short months.
The ladies are part of Boy Scouts of America Troop 1987 in Crouse.
“They’ve worked so hard for this,” wrote an emailer. “I only want to keep my name quiet to keep it as a surprise for them. I am so proud of them for working hard to achieve this goal, especially when half the work had to be done during COVID. These two women took this seriously.”
The man standing between in the photo with the newest Eagle Scouts is Scout Master Charlie Saunders.
According to the Associated Press, only in 2018 did the Boy Scouts start accepting girls as Cub Scouts; older girls were admitted into the flagship scouting program in 2019. Overall, more than 140,000 girls have joined.
The Boy Scouts say about 6% of all scouts attain Eagle rank – roughly 2.5 million since the award’s creation in 1911, a year after the Boy Scouts of America was founded, according to a story by the AP
“This is a powerful moment for these young women, for all Eagle Scouts, and for our nation,” said Jenn Hancock, the BSA’s national chair for programs. “People recognize Eagle Scouts as individuals of the highest caliber, and for the first time, that title isn’t limited by gender.”
The celebration of the new Eagle Scouts comes at a challenging time for the Boy Scouts. Facing a wave of lawsuits, it filed for bankruptcy protection a year ago in a step toward creating a huge compensation fund for tens of thousands of men who were molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters or other leaders.
The case has advanced slowly since then in a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. The BSA is expected to unveil a plan soon explaining how the compensation fund will be financed in a way that enables the organization and its local councils to maintain their programs.
