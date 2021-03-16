Airline employees, other transportation workers to take part in mass vaccination event at CLT Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Airline employees and other transportation workers are set to take part in a mass vaccination event at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
The two-day mass vaccination event, specifically tailored for these workers’ ease of access, starts Wednesday.
Atrium Health is staging the two-day clinic, in partnership with the State of North Carolina, the City of Charlotte, Charlotte Douglas International Airport and American Airlines.
The COVID-19 vaccination clinic is by appointment only and all appointments have been filled.
Atrium Health plans to administer more than 4,600 first dose vaccinations at the airport event, with recipients scheduled to come back for the required second dose in three weeks.
The clinic is will provide vaccinations between 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day.
Earlier this year, Atrium Health announced a goal of providing 1 million doses of vaccine by the Fourth of July, in partnership with Honeywell, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway. To date, more than 250,000 of those shots have been administered.
