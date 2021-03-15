Winthrop, App. State among teams in Carolinas to find spot in NCAA Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolinas will be well represented in this week’s NCAA Tournament.
The one big name missing is Duke after failing to make the tournament for the first time in 26 years.
Still, five other teams in the Carolinas will be “Dancing.”
The North Carolina Tar Heels are back, settling in the bracket as the No. 8 seed, and will play No. 9 seed Wisconsin on Friday in the South Region. The Tar Heels are 18-10, and recently lost to Florida State in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. The Tar Heels, with five national championships, have made the tournament 50 times.
Appalachian State carries a 17-11 record into its second NCAA Tournament. The Mountaineers, winners of the Sun Belt Tournament, will play Norfolk State on Thursday in the play-in game, with the winner advancing to play top-seeded Gonzaga on Saturday.
UNC-Greensboro, winners of the Southern Conference Tournament, will be the No. 13 seed, playing against fourth-seeded Florida State on Saturday. The Spartans bring a 21-8 record into their third tournament trip.
Winthrop, out of Rock Hill, South Carolina, has lost just one game all season. The Big South regular-season and tournament champions earned a No. 12 seed with its 23-1 record.
The Eagles will play No. 5 seed Villanova on Friday in the NCAA Tournament. This is their 10th tournament appearance.
The Clemson Tigers will compete in their 12th NCAA Tournament. They are a No. 7 seed in the Midwest Region.
The Tigers (16-7) will play No. 10 seed Rutgers on Friday.
