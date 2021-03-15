What is Pi Day?

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sunday is March 14, also known as Pi Day!
Pi is an irrational number used to find the area and circumference of a circle.
You may not use it every day, but Pi is used in most calculations for building and construction, medical procedures, space flight, air travel, music theory just to name a few.
The symbol used to represents the mathematical constant is the 16th letter in the Greek alphabet.
It’s the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter which is approximately equal to 3.14.
Today is the day Mathematicians and math lovers around the world celebrate.
March 14th which represents the number’s first three digits. The irrational number goes on and on without stopping or repeating.
