VACCINE TEAM: Should you avoid specific foods directly before first vaccine dose?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As of Wednesday, March 17, some North Carolinians in Group 4 of the state’s rollout plan, will be able to sign up for their shot. Those with underlying health issues and people who live in congregate settings.
A viewer asked: My first shot is in the morning. Are there any foods I should avoid? Or do I just eat breakfast as I normally do?
The Vaccine Team researched the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website. There are no lists of foods to avoid before your vaccine. In fact, you should go about your day as you normally would. Skipping a meal might not be the best idea.
WBTV’s Vaccine Team was asked about medications before you get your shot. Here’s what we found.
