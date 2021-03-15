U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, N.C. lawmakers introduce legislation, push to end Daylight Saving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The sun has started to set later, thanks to this past weekend’s Daylight Saving.
Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn introduced legislation to make this year’s Daylight Saving permanent, meaning it would remain lighter outside longer permanently.
“No more pointless clock adjustments,” Rep. Cawthorn tweeted on Sunday. “The days of adjusting your clock are over!”
Daylight Saving will continue until Nov. 7 this year.
The bill introduced by Cawthorn, the Uniform Time Act, is a push to make Daylight Saving permanent.
On Monday, N.C. Rep. Jason Saine, from Lincoln County, introduced a bill to make daylight saving time year-round in North Carolina.
“An act to designate the time zone of North Carolina and to adopt daylight saving time year-round if authorized by Congress,” the bill states.
Currently, Arizona and Hawaii are the only states in the Continental United States that do not observe daylight saving time.
Since 2018 at least 15 states have passed legislation or a resolution calling for year-round daylight saving time, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
