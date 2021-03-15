Union Co. Board of Education hosting emergency meeting to discuss return to school

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Union County Board of Education will host an emergency meeting tonight to discuss Senate Bill 220, which involves moving all public schools to plans A or B.
Under the new bill, all schools must offer in-person education options for students. Elementary schools will now operate under Plan A (minimal social distancing), and secondary schools must offer Plan A or B (a mix of in-person and virtual learning).
Virtual learning opportunities will continue to be offered, too.
This meeting is just one of several school boards across the state have been holding in recent days as districts meet to decide which learning plans serve their students best.
Union County Public Schools have already been offering Plan A for elementary students. Under this plan, students attend school in-person at least four days a week and classroom size is not reduced. Elementary students began attending under Plan A in October.
Middle and high school students have continued to operate under Plan B, a partially in-person plan. Students attended school two days a week with three virtual days.
UCPS has been operating thus far under COVID-19 guidelines set out by the state.
“Getting students back into the classroom safely is a shared priority, and this agreement will move more students to in-person instruction while retaining the ability to respond to local emergencies,” Gov. Roy Cooper said after signing the bill last week.
Safety measures, like temperature screenings and mask requirements, will continue to be in place.
The Union County Board of Education meeting will be streamed tonight. Check back here for a livestream.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it’s released.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.