Two rounds of rain and roller coaster temps this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The week ahead is going to look and feel a whole different than the last two weeks around here.
Today mainly cloudy and mainly dry with much cooler readings in the 50s. There’s just a 20% chance for a passing shower.
A First Alert has been issued for tonight into early Tuesday for widespread rain, and the possibility for a little wintry mix in the mountains by daybreak Tuesday. Tuesday morning’s commute will be wet and cold, with daybreak readings close to 40° and we’ll only get back to the lower 50s as the rain tapers down to a few lingering showers.
Another First Alert has been issued for late Wednesday into Thursday, for another round of widespread rain and thunderstorms, some possibly on the strong side.
Wednesday, St. Patrick’s Day will be mainly dry and much milder, with high temperatures in the upper 60s. The bulk of the rain and thunderstorms arrives Wednesday night and continues into Thursday, as temperatures rebound to at least 70° Thursday afternoon.
There may be a lingering shower still around on Friday as cooler afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s return for the close of the workweek. The weekend looks mainly dry but chilly with afternoon readings mainly in the 50s.
The spring equinox is officially at 5:47 AM on Saturday, March 20th.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
