Two charged for multiple vehicle break-ins in Kannapolis

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were charged, accused of breaking into multiple vehicles in Kannapolis in recent days.
Kyllian James OBrien, 21, and Grayson Jacob Huffstetter, 21, both of Kannapolis, were charged by Rowan County deputies for break-ins that occurred on Longbriar Drive.
Both men face ten charges of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, five misdemeanor charges of larceny, a misdemeanor count of injury to personal property and one count of felony attempted larceny.
Huffstetler was given the additional charge of felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance. Obrien was also charged with resisting police after deputies say he hid behind a mattress in a bedroom while they were investigating the case.
Huffstetler is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center on a bond of $26,000. Bond for Obrien was set at $26,500. Both men are scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.
