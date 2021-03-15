Stimulus checks on the way, how will you spend the money?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Have you gotten your check yet? $422 billion worth of COVID-19 relief checks are starting to show up in bank accounts and mailboxes across the country.
The stimulus checks began being sent as early as Saturday, days after President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress.
Much like previous stimulus payments, officials said those who provided bank information with the IRS will receive direct-deposit payments. Nearly 90% of Americans are expected to get the checks, but what will they do with it?
“I can’t speak for everybody else. I don’t know what they’re going to do with their stimulus checks,” said Joseph Heilig in Salisbury. “I’m a positive person, I have a lot of positive energy…”
Heilig is a street artist in downtown Salisbury. People bring him photographs, and he sketches the image.
“I’m going to use the money wisely, not squander it out and use it to find me an apartment that’s close to downtown Salisbury,” Heilig said.
Nearby at Three Jems boutique, business owner Jenna Faggart hopes the checks will spur business.
“It’s amazing for a small business because more spending money in everybody’s pocket means they’re going to go out and enjoy themselves, visit the community, buy more food, buy more clothes, all the good stuff,” Faggart.
She says the last round of checks created a spike in online sales. Customer Dakota Smith says she won’t be spending the money, not yet anyway.
“Probably going to save it this time around, just put it right into savings,” Smith said. “Just hold on to it, don’t need it for anything right now, extra little buffer if anything comes up.”
At Ben Mynatt Nissan, General Sales Manager JJ Jenkins said the last round of checks did boost business here and hopes this round will too.
“I hope we do, hope we do because a lot of people are still needing transportation, banks still require money down, so this has helped them purchase cars last time, I hope it will help this time,” Jenkins said.
The American Rescue Plan that President Joe Biden signed Thursday included $1,400 stimulus checks to individuals making $75,000 or less and $2,800 to couple filing jointly who make $150,000 or less. Heads of household making up to $112,500 qualify for the full amount.
People must have a Social Security number to be eligible.
Those making less than $80,000 single/$120,000 head of household/$160,000 couples are eligible for smaller payments, with others making above those amounts not qualifying.
Payments were increased for parents and guardians in the most recent relief, to up to $1,400 per qualifying dependent, based on the income of the taxpayer claiming them.
Also, dependents older than 17 who were left out of the first rounds of payments are now eligible, including college students and elderly and disabled adults. Those payments will go to the taxpayer claiming them.
If you got a check last time, that doesn’t mean you’ll automatically get one this time. The payout gradually fade out as income goes up.
A family of four qualifying for the full amount will receive $5,600.
The payments will be based on income reported in 2020 tax returns for those who have filed and 2019 for those who have not yet submitted them.
People who do not have direct deposit information on record with the IRS can receive their money by paper check or debit card.
