Seven arrests made, multiple guns confiscated in 36-hour span on east Charlotte street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven people were charged, including five juveniles, and multiple guns were confiscated during traffic stops in an east Charlotte neighborhood over a 36-hour span.
Officers seized seven guns and illegal drugs from two cars between March 9 and March 10 on Barrington Drive.
Just after 2:30 p.m. on March 9, police conducted a traffic stop on a car that had four males, two of them being juveniles.
Police found drugs and four firearms, along with two ski masks.
Kamerin Miller, 19, and 19-year-old Perrius Posey were charged with possession of concealed weapon and possession of stolen goods. The two juveniles were charged with possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm by minor and possession of concealed firearm, and they were released to the parents.
On March 10, around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed person on Barrington Drive. Officers arrived and found a vehicle occupied by three juveniles.
The driver was ordered to exit the vehicle; however, the driver attempted to flee, striking an officer, a parked vehicle, and a building.
Shortly after the traffic stop, officers detained all occupants of the vehicle, and conduct a search of the vehicle, where officers found three firearms, one determined to be stolen out of Stanly County.
Officers also found multiple credit/debit cards that were stolen out of an unlocked vehicle in north Charlotte.
Two of the juveniles were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen goods, and were released to their parents.
The driver, who was also a juvenile, was charged with assault on a government official, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit and run, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and was transported to a juvenile detention facility.
Anyone with information about these crimes are asked to call 911. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
