Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man involved in S.C. shooting

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police are asking the public’s help in searching for Zion Malik Twitty, who they believe to have a role in a shooting off South York Street.
Police have identified Twitty as the person who shot at a moving vehicle on Thursday. The shots destroyed the car’s back windshield, and two people were inside.
He is described as a 22-year-old Black male, standing at about 6′0″ and weighing 140 pounds.
Warrants for Twitty’s arrest have been issued and include two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent crime.
He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information concerning this incident or the location of this person is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313 or by calling or texting the Anonymous Tip Hotline at 803-289-6040.
