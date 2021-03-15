Second person dies in south Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second person has died in a shooting that happened in south Charlotte early Monday morning. A third person was hurt in the shooting.
The shooting happened just after midnight off Kings Ridge Drive near the South Oak Crossing apartments.
Police say 22-year-old Isaiah Jeremiah Doctor-Muhammad and 27-year-old Lee’Vantay Rankin were killed in the shooting. Their families have been notified of their deaths.
Steele Creek division officers arrived on scene and located Doctor-Muhammad and Rankin inside a vehicle. MEDIC pronounced Doctor-Muhammad dead on scene with a gunshot wound. Rankin was taken to Atrium Main University with life-threatening injuries. He later died.
Investigators say a third person went to Atrium with non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time, there is no word whether the individuals involved in the incident are associated with either the apartment complex or the general area.
Anyone with information that could help investigators should contact their local police, or call Crimestoppers at (704) 334-1600.
