New School Resource Officers announced for Henderson, Knox Middle

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police Department (SPD) has appointed Officer Isaac Miller and Officer Alexandria Petty to serve as School Resource Officers (SROs).
Officer Miller will serve as the SRO at Knox Middle School, and will work with students in grades sixth through eighth. He has been with the Salisbury Police Department since 2015. Since serving at SPD, Miller has been a Gang Resistance Education and Training (G.R.E.A.T) instructor, led G.R.E.A.T summer camps and the Salisbury Police Department Cadets leadership program.
Miller stated, “I know a lot of the students already because they were campers from the summer camps. The staff is very friendly and welcoming. I look forward to bridging the gap between the youth of the city and law enforcement. I want to build relationships with the students so they feel comfortable talking with officers. I want them to know that they can come to and trust us.”
Officer Petty will serve as the SRO at Henderson Independent High School which consists of grades sixth through 12th. She has been with the Salisbury Police Department since 2019 in the role of a patrol officer. Petty is a graduate of Catawba College where she earned a bachelor’s degree in administration of justice.
Petty stated, “I’m excited to accept this new role as a SRO to work with students and staff at Henderson. When I was in high school, I had a SRO. I know and understand the impact they can have on students that’s why accepting this position is special to me. I look forward to working with the students and being a positive role model for them like my SROs did with me.”
“We are happy to have Officer Miller and Officer Petty accept the role of the SRO positions,” said Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes. “These officers will build rapport between police officers and students, and use police experience and training to provide school safety and security.”
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.