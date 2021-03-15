NC Medicaid process transitioning to Managed Care

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Medicaid recipients will soon see a change in how they receive services as the state transitions to NC Medicaid Managed Care.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will hold enrollment for the new services through May 14.
Medicaid recipients can choose one of five plans: WellCare, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan, Healthy Blue, AmeriHealth Caritas or Carolina Complete Health.
They can also choose their primary care provider with the help of an enrollment broker.
If a plan isn’t selected before May 14, beneficiaries will be automatically enrolled in a health plan and designated a PCP on May 15.
The transition will take effect July 1. Services won’t change, but health plans may offer enhanced services. Eligibility will not change either.
To enroll, call the enrollment call center at 833-870-5500 between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week, visit NCMedicaidPlans.gov, return a paper enrollment form by fax or mail, or use the NC Medicaid Managed Care mobile app.
Current beneficiaries will receive information by mail that outlines actions that need to be taken and who they can contact for help.
