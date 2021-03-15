Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix Raceway

Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix Raceway
AVONDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 14: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 14, 2021 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) (Source: Sean Gardner)
By David Brandt (Associated Press) | March 14, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT - Updated March 14 at 11:10 PM

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. pulled away in the final laps Sunday at Phoenix Raceway for his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season and 28th overall.

Truex beat the four championship finalists from last year.

He had failed to advance into the season-ending finale for the first time in four years and could only watch as Chase Elliott beat Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski for the title at the desert oval. All four tailed Truex across the finish line.

Phoenix Raceway will again host the championship race in November.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)