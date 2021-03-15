Man dies from apparent crash in Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A person died near a vehicle Monday morning in Kings Mountain.
Emergency responders were called to a crash on U.S. 74 bypass just before 7 a.m.
A vehicle was found on the side of the road on the off-ramp to Oak Grove Road.
The owner of the car, identified as 67-year-old Roger Wesley Lineberger, from Matthews, was found unresponsive underneath the back tires of the time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say there was no evidence of foul play.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kings Mountain Police at 704-734-0444.
