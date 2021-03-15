Man arrested on drug, weapon of mass destruction charge

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - What started with a traffic stop ended with a multi-county car chase and arrest for drug and weapon of mass destruction charges over the weekend.
A Burke County deputy attempted to pull over a pickup truck without tag just before 8 a.m. Friday off Highway 18 South, turning onto St. John Church Avenue.
The driver, known to the deputy as Jimmy Frank Peeler, sped up and led deputies on a 25 minute chase through Burke, Lincoln, Catawba and Cleveland counties, going as fast as 90 miles per hour. Peeler ran off the road and then ran on foot until deputies caught up with him.
Deputies found him in possession of a modified 12-guage single shot shotgun, a gram of methamphetamine and a smoking pipe.
He was already under an active probation with previous probation revocations.
Peeler was arrested and charged with possession of schedule ii substance, speeding to elude arrest, possession of weapon of mass destruction and possession of firearm by felon. He was placed under a $43,000 secured bond.
