Local schools restructure in-person learning plans based off N.C. reopening bill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Local school districts are making decisions on the next steps on the heels of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and state lawmakers reaching an agreement on the in-person school reopening bill.
The bill, which was signed into law on March 11, requires all elementary school students to operate under Plan A, full in-person learning. Middle and high schools would have the option to operate under Plan A or Plan B.
“Getting students back into the classroom safely is a shared priority, and this agreement will move more students to in-person instruction while retaining the ability to respond to local emergencies,” Cooper said.
The state House of Representatives gave final legislative approval March 11 to Senate Bill 220 The Reopen Our Schools Act of 2021 requiring Grades K-5 to open full-time for students under ‘Plan A’ in-person instruction.
The governor does have authority to order a closure, restriction or reduction of operations within schools but must only do so on a district-by-district basis.
Any districts that plan to move middle and high school to Plan A must notify the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services beforehand and describe their plan for moving to the plan. The purpose is to provide consultation. NCDHHS will not have the authority to veto this.
Districts in the WBTV viewing area are meeting to weigh their options and vote on the plans for the remainder of the school year.
Districts across North Carolina currently required to open Grades K-5 for in-person learning under Plan A. Now, the conversation turns to middle and high school levels, and moving those students to the same plan under Senate Bill 220.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Cabarrus County Schools have already voted on the measures.
Union, Burke, Catawba and Ashe counties are expected to meet on Monday.
Remote learning still remains an option.
Union County Public Schools voted Monday to move middle and high school students to Plan A beginning April 12, which is the first day after Spring Break and the first day of the final grading period.
Those students will be in the classroom five days a week. The vote passed 7-2.
“This date would allow schools to have adequate time to adjust master schedules and balance class loads if needed, and better operationally prepare to serve larger groups of students.”
Union County elementary students will also be in the classroom five days per week, the school board voted Monday. Previously, elementary students have been in-person four days a week under Plan A since January.
Under Plan A, there is minimal social distancing.
“I feel the kids can return safely back to school for more than two days a week. My eighth-grade son has steadily earned good grades and he has still been able to do so...but I know there is a daily struggle. There is a lack of social interaction, he hasn’t really developed any real friendships, he can barely remember the names of the kids in his class. When you’re in school, there is a built-in structure, when he’s at home, he is in charge of managing his day,” said Union County parent Maria Gonsalves.
Virtual Academy option will remain an option. For any student who wants to stay with remote learning, that option is still offered.
The school board said it will need at least two weeks to prepare to have students in the classroom safely.
Here are some of the health and safety protocols proposed:
- Plan A does not require schools to reduce the number of students in the classroom
- Plan A does not require social distancing on school buses
- UCPS will continue daily symptom and temperature screenings/checks for all students and any person who enter a school building
- Social distancing protocols will be required for anyone who enters school buildings. UCPS will continue to limit visitors to school buildings under Plan A
- Teachers will be fully vaccinated by April 3
- All students must continue to wear face coverings in school and on school buses. All staff must wear face coverings in all school buildings and offices
- UCPS will continue to provide face coverings for students, teachers and staff
- Fridays will be used to clean and sanitize the buildings
Delena Helms has three children in elementary schools and an eighth-grader in Union County Public schools.
“I don’t want to go to Plan A, it terrifies me. He’s asthmatic,” Helms said about her eighth-grader. “I have a 19-month-old son that is asthmatic.”
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools voted to bring students back to the classroom more often. This comes after the North Carolina State Board of Education adopted guidance from state health leaders urging schools to open for in-person learning “to the fullest extent possible” while following health and safety protocols.
CMS will have all elementary school students (K through 5 and K through 8) back for in-person learning four days a week starting March 22 until May 11. Wednesday would be a remote-learning day for all students
Middle school and high school students have been placed into two groups and have in-person learning two days a week, which started March 15 until May 11. Wednesday is a remote-learning day for all. Group A will be going in-person Monday and Tuesday, and Group B will be going in-person Thursday and Friday.
The Cabarrus County Board of Education unanimously approved a plan allowing middle and high school students to attend school four days a week, starting April 13.
Students will now have the option to attend school in Plan A (four days a week in-person with Fridays remote), or Plan C (full remote learning).
Plan B, the hybrid schedule of two days in-person learning and three remote, will no longer be an option.
The Gaston County School Board voted unanimously to bring middle school and high school students back for in-person learning four days per week, beginning April 12.
Students will come to school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will be remote learning days.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.